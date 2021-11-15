Your Attention Please! This stunning home offers touches of craftsman styling and high quality elegance. Efficient style plus inviting warmth in this gorgeous kitchen! Rich premium cherry cabinetry, glass doors, tile backsplash and granite counters. Porcelain floors in kitchen w/pocket door entry into laundry room and full bath. Dining room offers hardwood floors and sliders to deck where grilling is made easy. Stylish front entry into this open floor plan living area with vaulted ceilings, views of front and back yard and gas fireplace, "smart" thermostat, some lights and switches also. 3 bedrooms on the main level with bathroom that offers double sinks, seperate shower, bathtub with beautiful ceramic tile. The lower level offers SO much space for games, exercise equipment, office space and anything you want. Walk in pantry like no other and area that is set up for a kitchenette. Walk out lower level into the 3-season porch and charming back yard w/landscaping. Don't miss out on owning this beauty!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $269,900
