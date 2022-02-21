4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $264,900

Sought after one owner 4 bed, 2 bath home in a desirable Waterloo neighborhood!! Wonderful, convenient location near highway access, shopping, and dining. Skogman's Cypress floor plan, the main floor features a comfortable living room, combined kitchen and dining, full bath and 3 nice sized bedrooms. Downstairs you will find tons of finished space including a family room, area to entertain, large bedroom and bath. Don't worry about storage though, you will have plenty in the laundry/utility area. The exterior features stone accents, covered porch, patio and a fully fenced back yard. Set up your showing soon!!!