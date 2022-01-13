Two story 4 bedroom older property has 1248 sq.ft. living space, aluminum siding, full basement and front entry has wood deck. Lot is 140' deep. No utilities on at the property. Information believed accurate but not guaranteed. Check out the possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $22,500
