 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $22,500

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $22,500

Two story 4 bedroom older property has 1248 sq.ft. living space, aluminum siding, full basement and front entry has wood deck. Lot is 140' deep. No utilities on at the property. Information believed accurate but not guaranteed. Check out the possibilities.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News