4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $200,000

Built in 1909 in the Highland historical area this Home is loaded with Character. 2 stories of the original wood trim 4 good size bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths And a three season room all on a corner lot. It does need some TLC But what a gorgeous home when your done. Come take a look!!

