1.5 Story home built in 1951. 2 bedroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished attic. 1 bath on the main level and half bath in the basement. 1-car detached oversized garage and patio. Potential. All contracts and offers are subject to final review and approval of seller, all offers or contracts are not binding unless the entire agreement is ratified by all parties. All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150.00. The fee will be included on the closing disclosure and paid at the closing of the transaction.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $19,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call of a driver of a vehicle firing shots at guests at about 1:53 a.m. Sunday and they reportedly engaged in gunfire in response.
Bond has been set at $1 million for a Waterloo man accused of allegedly sexually abusing girls over a span of years
A juvenile checked himself into the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center at West 9th Street for a non-life threatening stab wound to the chest Friday evening.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for gun charges and a dog deal robbery is now changed with sexual assault.
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.
WATERLOO — A veteran editor with longtime ties to both Waterloo-Cedar Falls and Mason City has been chosen to oversee news operations at The C…
The athletic directors and coaches of Waterloo have spoken.
A Waterloo man has been found guilty of robbery in an August 2020 holdup where his brother allegedly shot and killed a man in a garage
WATERLOO — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle.
IOWA CITY – Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell had a 143 tackles last fall, but he hasn’t stopped a single running back this spring.