4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $189,900

Room to Roam! This awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath home was designed with distinction, offering so much character and over 2,600 finished square feet of living space! You will love the open floor plan and the privacy of being tucked back from the street. The main floor features an absolutely amazing great room with vaulted ceilings and wood beams, lots of windows creating beautiful natural light and a great fireplace on one end. Continuing through the main floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, an updated full bath, dining area with another fireplace, kitchen with lots of counter and cabinetry space, main floor laundry plus a 4 season room with slider which would be a perfect office, playroom for kids or even a master bedroom. Up a few steps you have 2 more bedrooms with good storage and another full bathroom Head to the exterior which boasts lovely mature trees and landscaping, an outdoor shed, tuck under garage and a fire-pit area just off the 4 season room. Updates include roof, furnace and A/C all new in 2015-2016. New windows in great room-2017 and baseboard heat added in 2020. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in a convenient location close to restaurants, parks, grocery store and more. You don't want to miss this one!