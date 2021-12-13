 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $179,900

Updated ranch home in a quiet neighborhood! Entering through the front door you will be greeted by an updated kitchen with new cabinets and flooring, and a nice sized living room. Heading down the hallway you will find 3 bedrooms including a spacious owners suite with attached full bathroom and an additional full bathroom with double sinks. The finished basement has a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, a 4th bedroom and a storage room where laundry can be done. The fenced backyard, garden area and 2 stall garage complete this great home! Call today for your private showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News