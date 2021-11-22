4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $174,950

Craving your own little slice of the river life? Look no further! This updated 4 bed, 1 1/2 bath 2 story is the one for you! Updates include: kitchen, flooring, bathrooms, windows, fresh paint and lighting fixtures. Included is a heated and cooled barn/workshop. House raised after '08. Property backs up to the river providing all the fishing, boating and water access you can handle. Don't miss out on this unique home!