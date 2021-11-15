Opportunity awaits!! This split foyer home features unique spaces and room to roam. Stepping inside you will see there is a spacious open layout. The living room features tall vaulted ceilings and a great built-in brick fireplace. The spacious kitchen is awesome as it has ample room for storage and great countertop space. The main level also includes two nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Head to the lower level to see that the vast spaces continue with a great bar area perfect for entertaining guests and a family room. There are also two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home also includes an attached garage and a great fenced in backyard. Set up your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $174,900
