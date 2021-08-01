*Under 24hr clause* Situated in one of Waterloo's most charming neighborhoods, this home is as welcoming as they come!! Stunning original woodwork is the cornerstone of the front living room with gorgeous leaded windows and a fireplace with brick surround. Just off the living room is a 3~season porch which would be perfect to quietly enjoy your morning coffee as the neighborhood wakes up. Back inside, an open flow into the formal dining room leads to original built~ins and an absolutely beautiful coffered ceiling. The kitchen is sweet and inviting with a dining nook and bench overlooking the backyard patio. Upstairs, you'll find 4 bedrooms, some featuring refinished hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. Looking for a little more living area to spread out? The lower level offers a family room area too!! There's so much to see and so much to love about this charming home...
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900
