Quality and comfort are yours in this newly built home!! This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a must-see!! The main level features an open concept layout allowing the living area to flow seamlessly into the kitchen. This kitchen has a large center island that allows for additional seating, plenty of counter space, and great cabinetry. The main level also has two great-sized bedrooms with excellent closet space and a full bathroom. The lower level features a spacious family room along with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home also includes a detached two-car garage, back patio, and main-level laundry. You won`t want to miss out on this new construction home. Schedule a showing today!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man.
The state's Board of Educational Examiners suspended their licenses when it met last month.
Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a young Waterloo man.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who as accused of setting his cousin up for a synthetic marijuana robbery has been found guilty of a lesser charge.
A long-planned marina project in downtown Waterloo could be underway as soon as this year.
WATCH NOW: Man suspected of killing girlfriend, shooting teen daughter captured in Waterloo after standoff
A man suspected in the shooting death of his girlfriend and shooting and injuring his teenage daughter in Wisconsin was taken into custody after a standoff at a Waterloo home Wednesday.
After watching Gov. Kim Reynold’s speech Jan. 11, I felt compelled to write this editorial as a lifelong advocate for Iowa’s hardworking teach…
A Waterloo man has been arrested for trying to steal a vehicle following a home break-in.
Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle with people inside.
The operator of the Polaris Ranger two-seat utility vehicle was driving eastbound on Lone Tree Road on Saturday when it attempted a turn and crossed into the path of a pickup truck.