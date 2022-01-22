4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900

Quality and comfort are yours in this newly built home!! This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a must-see!! The main level features an open concept layout allowing the living area to flow seamlessly into the kitchen. This kitchen has a large center island that allows for additional seating, plenty of counter space, and great cabinetry. The main level also has two great-sized bedrooms with excellent closet space and a full bathroom. The lower level features a spacious family room along with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home also includes a detached two-car garage, back patio, and main-level laundry. You won`t want to miss out on this new construction home. Schedule a showing today!!!