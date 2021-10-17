Magnificent four owner treasure centrally located in Waterloo. Large foyer with original tile work from when the home was built leads you into the stunning main level of the home. You'll be greeted with endless beautiful stained glass throughout the home, pocket doors, and impeccably maintained hardwood floors. The living room invites you to cozy up around the wood fireplace with original tile work, and sculpted wooden shelving. From there, the formal dining room will sure to impress with glass built-ins, stained glass chandelier, and pocket doors. The front parlor is open to sitting room which provides lawyer's bookcase. The kitchen has endless storage, along with a built-in pantry. Moving up to the second level, the grand staircase greets you with an abundance of natural light leading to the four bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own large closet space, and ample natural light. Stairs lead to the third floor unfinished attic, teeming with endless possibilities. Schedule your showing today to see the beauty for yourself in person!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deere employees voted down the new contract offer Sunday night because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he feared retribution.
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike, a move that would send shock waves through the Cedar Valley economy.
David’s Taphouse and Dumplings will open later this month in a new 3,600 square foot space at 200 West 1st Street .
Waterloo Deere workers hit the picket line at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
UAW and Deere will resume negotiations Monday. If an agreement isn't reached by midnight Wednesday, workers will strike Thursday morning.
Cornerback injured a knee in victory over Penn State.
Bullets struck two parked vehicles and the building.
Police said she pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and fired eight shots into the air in an attempt to frighten away the attacking dog.
WATERLOO — Union leaders were in last-minute contract negotiations with Deere and Co. Wednesday afternoon as workers were hours away from a strike.