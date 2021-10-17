Sometimes a house just "feels happy." This is one of those houses! Inviting from the moment you step through the front door, a lovely open living room features cove ceilings, arched entries, original woodwork and all the charm you'd expect of a 1930's home. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and space for an eat-in nook, if desired. A formal dining room leads to a screened in porch that overlooks a well landscaped backyard. Both the yard and the porch are perfect for entertaining! Main floor bedrooms are comfortable in size and feature original hardwood flooring and spacious closets. Upstairs offers 2 additional bedrooms, a common area and an abundance of storage everywhere you turn. Near parks, schools and conveniences...this home is a sweet find!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $139,900
