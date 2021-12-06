4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $139,900

A Great Find! You will love this four bedroom two bath home with its great spaces and excellent location. Upon entry you will find yourself in the spacious living room that boasts great natural light and flows nicely into the kitchen. The kitchen has ample storage space, an excellent view of the back yard and enough space for a dining table. The main floor also includes two bedrooms and a full bath. The upper level has two large bedrooms as well as an additional bath. This well cared for home also includes an attached one stall garage, a tool/garden shed and a great backyard. Call today to learn more!