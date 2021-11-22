Magnificent four owner treasure centrally located in Waterloo. Large foyer with original tile work from when the home was built leads you into the stunning main level of the home. You'll be greeted with endless beautiful stained glass throughout the home, pocket doors, and impeccably maintained hardwood floors. The living room invites you to cozy up around the wood fireplace with original tile work, and sculpted wooden shelving. From there, the formal dining room will sure to impress with glass built-ins, stained glass chandelier, and pocket doors. The front parlor is open to sitting room which provides lawyer's bookcase. The kitchen has endless storage, along with a built-in pantry. Moving up to the second level, the grand staircase greets you with an abundance of natural light leading to the four bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own large closet space, and ample natural light. Stairs lead to the third floor unfinished attic, teeming with endless possibilities. Schedule your showing today to see the beauty for yourself in person!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,000
