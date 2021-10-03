4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $124,900

Welcome Home! This great four bedroom, two bathroom home will immediately grab your attention with its unique layout and multiple living spaces. Step inside the main level to be greeted with a bright living space that flows seamlessly into the formal dining space, both with new wood laminate flooring. This dining space provides easy access to the distinctive kitchen area. Prepare wonderful family meals in this kitchen, with its great space and layout. The main level also includes a bedroom with new, soft, cozy carpet and a full bathroom. Walking further into the home you'll see a lofted area that has two additional bedrooms as well as a full, updated bathroom. One of the bedrooms is the spacious master bedroom, which has two closets and a sliding door that leads to a private porch spanning the length of the house, and overlooks the back lawn! Beneath the lofted area is an open, lower level family room with a wonderful, masonry fireplace. This would be a great room for entertaining, with its easy access to the kitchen, and walkout door to the back yard. Additional features of this home include an additional lower level with tons of storage and the laundry area, plus an additional upper area with another huge, private bedroom with excellent closet space, tons of storage, and custom shelving. This home also includes a detached two-stall garage with carport, and a private fenced in backyard! Call today to learn more!