4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $121,000

Check out this 4 bedroom in a nice neighborhood!! New roof in 2016, water heater 2017, water softner 2014. Refrigerator in 2016, dishwasher 2013, all appliances included. Newer windows, New carpet upstairs and lower level. Hardwood floors other areas. 1 attached garage and separate 2 stall. Landscaping with many beautiful periennial flowers & plants around property..