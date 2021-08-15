4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $119,900

 Skip to main content
Immaculate & well maintained 4 bedroom home. Features kitchen with lots of cabinets, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms on the main and 2 bedrooms up. This home also offers lots of wonderful storage and a great cedar closet. Partially finished lower level complete with a shower. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer stay. 2 separate detached garages one entrance faces alley the other has driveway from the street on Bertch, great backyard and storage shed. Average utilities $163.00

