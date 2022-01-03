 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $114,500

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $114,500

Conveniently located in south Waterloo, this single-family, 1-story frame house is a great starter home. This home has two bedrooms and one standard bath, and a total of 1,380 available square feet, 880 above and 500 below. Included is a concrete patio and a one-stall detached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News