4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,299,900

Luxurious Lifestyle! This amazing home boasts high-end, custom finishes at every turn and is situated on hole 11 of Sunnyside Golf Course. From the natural stone sourced from a quarry in Wisconsin on the entryway when you enter, to reclaimed wood from Montana in the lower level, custom cabinetry and professional grade appliances, you will feel the luxury throughout! The expansive Great Room boasts soaring ceilings and custom pavilion trusses and is open to the kitchen and dining areas. You will also love the entire back wall of the living room that is flanked with Anderson Series 400 windows providing outstanding views of the golf course. The custom kitchen is fit for a chef with professional grade appliances, Plato Cabinetry, quartz countertops, commercial-grade vent hood, Wolf stoves, two Sub Zero refrigerators and a custom built-in wet bar off the kitchen with a wine cooler and ice maker. Just off the kitchen is a beautiful three seasons room offering fantastic views of the golf course. The main floor master features a spa-like master bath with his and hers walk-in closets, a beautiful chandelier, glass surround dual head, tiled shower, a stand-alone tub, and a custom-built dual vanity. Finishing the main floor is an office, half bath, a drop zone, a laundry room and multiple storage closets. The custom finishes continue in the expansive lower level with a custom bar that was built from reclaimed wood hand selected in Montana, two additional bedrooms and a full and half bath. The amazing upper level is perfect for guests with built-in sleeping nooks, a family room, a full bathroom with custom vanity and mirror, a wet bar, access to the upper level deck and expansive finished space that could allow for additional bedrooms. Outside, the landscape is perfectly maintained and you’ll love the patio area with an outdoor kitchen that offers a Blaze grill, refrigerator and a built-in fire pit along with the attached, oversized four stall garage. The backyard rolls seamlessly to hole 11 of Sunnyside Country Club. This rare home exudes luxury, attention to detail and high-end finishes throughout. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,299,900
