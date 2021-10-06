4 Bedroom Home in Traer - $349,900

Tremendous and Tranquil!! You will instantly fall in love with this incredible four bedroom, four and a half bathroom home located on over 4 acres!! This one is a show stopper and a must see!! Step inside, and be amazed by the instant view drawing your attention to the floor to ceiling architectural windows on the opposite side of the home, and the lush and serene view of the yard and timber lined lot through the windows. The incredible and vast, main living space and kitchen combines into one great open area. The vaulted ceiling spans high, giving the space a very airy and inviting feel. The living space comes complete with the grand windows, anchored with granite sills, that brighten the entire room, a gas fireplace with matching granite surround, and an additional brand new wood burning fireplace, with easy access wood storage!! This room also offers access to the exterior patio through sliding glass doors. The kitchen is a chef's dream and boasts incredible handcrafted cherry cabinetry with exceptional attention to detail. The vast counter tops feature the same blue pearl Norway granite as in the living room, and is complete with full bullnose on the edges, and extending under the wall cabinets as a beautiful backsplash feature on some of the walls. With a large center island, this space is perfect for entertaining large gatherings with additional bar seating along the family room side of the kitchen. The main level also features four great bedrooms, all with fresh paint and new flooring, and three and a half bathrooms!! Three of the bedrooms contain walk~in closets and their own personal bathroom, giving everyone in the family a place of their own. Completing the main level is a drop zone off the garage, which would be a perfect area to add main level laundry and a convenient half bathroom. Head to the lower level to find that there is much more to this home!! The lower level includes two additional family room/living spaces. One has a cozy masonry fireplace and the other contains a wet bar area for easy entertaining. A matted floor workout room, full bathroom, the laundry area with new washer and dryer, and plenty of room for storage (3 storage rooms) complete the lower level. The features and attention to detail continues on the exterior starting with the heated, huge, 1152 square foot garage with attached shed. The stairs in the garage lead to massive, full height storage above the garage and house. In the backyard, you will find a cement patio with a lovely yard, and mature trees as a backdrop. There is also a fenced~in dog kennel and a top~of~the~line Generac generator with its own LP tank. Additional features of this home include 8 extremely high quality safes, 40 year shingles on the roof, and two tankless water heaters. This home currently uses well water, but rural water is available for hook up. The property is located halfway between Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids, and just 90 minutes from Des Moines, and has a new Windstream tower nearby for faster internet service. Don’t let this incredible property pass you by!! Call your agent today to learn more!!!!