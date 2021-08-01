Dream of getting to the Country? This 4 bedroom 2 bath Acreage Four Square home is waiting for you. As you enter the home a convenient mud room with laundry is on main, continue on to the large eat-in country kitchen with built-ins. The dining room and living room are connected with a full bath completes the main floor. Head upstairs to the 4 bedrooms and another bath. There is a full basement for extra storage. The furnace was new in 2018 and C/A unit new in 2019, home was just freshly painted for you. What you are really going to enjoy is the space outside for gardens and animals. The acreage has plenty of established trees to sit and relax on a summers day. Call soon to make your move and enjoy the Country Life.
4 Bedroom Home in Sumner - $164,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just eight months after stepping into a new role created by the city, Toni Babcock, human resources manager for Cedar Falls, is resigning.
- Updated
The Ground Round -- or, rather, a new concept based on the iconic restaurant chain -- is back.
- Updated
Four teens have been charged after they allegedly used a BB gun to hold up a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
- Updated
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue located Roscoe unconscious inside the smoke-filled home.
I knew it was a serious call when my cell phone, with the William Tell Overture ringtone, went off after 9 at night. It was John, and we talk …
- Updated
The Iowa Board of Medicine has restored full privileges to a Waterloo doctor who was accused of improperly accessing medical records.
October 3, 1980-July 23, 2021
- Updated
An Evansdale man has pleaded to charges that he stole a tanker semi filled with biodiesel and crashed into a home in 2020.
- Updated
"It's been so great to reconnect with people. I mean, I have missed everybody."
- Updated
A day after Oklahoma and Texas officially requested membership in the SEC, the Big 12 and commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN on Wednesday evening.