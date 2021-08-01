4 Bedroom Home in Sumner - $164,500

Dream of getting to the Country? This 4 bedroom 2 bath Acreage Four Square home is waiting for you. As you enter the home a convenient mud room with laundry is on main, continue on to the large eat-in country kitchen with built-ins. The dining room and living room are connected with a full bath completes the main floor. Head upstairs to the 4 bedrooms and another bath. There is a full basement for extra storage. The furnace was new in 2018 and C/A unit new in 2019, home was just freshly painted for you. What you are really going to enjoy is the space outside for gardens and animals. The acreage has plenty of established trees to sit and relax on a summers day. Call soon to make your move and enjoy the Country Life.