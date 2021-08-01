Great home in a Great location!!! Offers woodwork galore, open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, formal dining room, living room and half bath on main floor, upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. 2 car detached garage has nice wood working shop in it. Located next to the city park with a nice backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $185,000
