Great home in a Great location!!! Offers woodwork galore, open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, formal dining room, living room and half bath on main floor, upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. 2 car detached garage has nice wood working shop in it. Located next to the city park with a nice backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $159,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nathan Marting, who has led Jesup Community Schools since 2009, resigned following a special meeting Friday.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three girls.
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Cedar Falls clothing store and leading authorities on a 100 mph chase
"There's nothing like this in the Cedar Valley," he said. "I thought this would be something different."
The death of a county supervisor's husband by suicide prompted one supervisor to offer condolences, while another suggested the supervisor should have been "watching for that."
December 10, 2021-January 30, 1968
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for killing a woman following a fight in November 2020.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
Police received a report of threats against East High School, West High and Cedar Falls High on a social media platform on Tuesday
One person has been arrested in connection with a domestic stabbing from the weekend