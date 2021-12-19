 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $159,900

  • Updated
Great home in a Great location!!! Offers woodwork galore, open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, formal dining room, living room and half bath on main floor, upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. 2 car detached garage has nice wood working shop in it. Located next to the city park with a nice backyard.

