 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $145,000

4 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $145,000

Great home in a Great location!!! Offers woodwork galore, open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, formal dining room, living room and half bath on main floor, upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. 2 car detached garage has nice wood working shop in it. Located next to the city park with a nice backyard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

CEDAR FALLS — A Raymond woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday a…

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

On Monday evening, City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the land, which lies north of 501 Lakeside St. in northeast Waterloo, to Union Developmental Holdings, LLC., with the developers hoping the sale will qualify them for state tax incentives to build on the land.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News