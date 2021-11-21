This 4 bedroom home is very welcoming with its character, warmth and charm. The original wood floors, built-in cabinets, woodwork, and a few extras from the time it was built in 1925 make this brick 2-story stand out. Plus, there have been quality updates with the roof in 2014, furnace 2020, C/A in 2021 and dishwasher 2020. You will enjoy the extra space from the 3-seasons room, the lower level finished rooms, the spacious lot and the attached 2 stall garage. Will come complete with appliances so give a call soon to make your move.
4 Bedroom Home in Readlyn - $159,000
