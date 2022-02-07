Must check out this rare opportunity to buy a large home in Raymond. Over 3500 finished square feet. Large master bedroom with it's own master bath, jetted tub and walk-in title shower & closet, make up vanity & heated tile floor. Other side of home there is 2 bedrooms with a bath in between the two. Center of home is it's living room, kitchen and dining room which has a slider to the deck & patio area. Double sided gas fireplace to dining area and living room areas. Granite counter tops in beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lower level there is a movie theater room with surround sound a large open area for a pool table or large family room, whatever you may choose... Also it's own bedroom and bath downstairs. Main floor laundry. Heater in garage. Storage shed in back of home. Call anytime to schedule your showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $299,900
