4 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $349,900

Stunning, inviting, and spacious are just a but few words that come to mind when describing this wonderful property in the welcoming community of LaPorte City, IA. This one~story home features 4~bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2700 feet of finished living space... Yes, this is a home that must be seen to appreciate!! Quality craftsmanship and meticulous care are witnessed throughout and with its open floorplan, that includes a spacious and open kitchen, dining, and living areas you will have plenty of room to entertain or spend a quite evening in front of your warm fireplace. Plus, with its large master bedroom w\bath and walk~in closet ~ and a main floor laundry all is available to you on the main level!! Head downstairs to witness a wide~open family room, workout room, fourth bedroom, and another full bathroom and you will appreciate that you have plenty of room to spread out!! In addition, with its 3~stall garage, patio, and fenced backyard most all of your outdoor "toys" and activities can be accommodated!! Only thing missing... is you call this property home!!!!