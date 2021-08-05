4 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $299,900

This custom built home has all the "must have" finishes for style and comfort! If you're looking for a home to host dinners and get-togethers, this one is it! Designed with entertaining in mind, the open kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counter-tops, a breakfast bar and sleek finishes throughout. The living room is very inviting and offers a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard patio. Upstairs, all bedrooms are comfortable in size including the master with a spacious ensuite and walk-in closet. An added perk is the 2nd floor laundry! The homes lower level is fully finished with an additional 4th bedroom, bathroom and family room. You'll find no space left untouched in this well thought out home! Near the ball diamonds, school and park, this is one you'll want to take a look at sooner rather than later.