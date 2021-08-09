This custom built home has all the "must have" finishes for style and comfort! If you're looking for a home to host dinners and get-togethers, this one is it! Designed with entertaining in mind, the open kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counter-tops, a breakfast bar and sleek finishes throughout. The living room is very inviting and offers a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard patio. Upstairs, all bedrooms are comfortable in size including the master with a spacious ensuite and walk-in closet. An added perk is the 2nd floor laundry! The homes lower level is fully finished with an additional 4th bedroom, bathroom and family room. You'll find no space left untouched in this well thought out home! Near the ball diamonds, school and park, this is one you'll want to take a look at sooner rather than later.
4 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $289,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The property owner is still deciding whether it’s enough.
- Updated
Prosecutors said Derrius Hollis’ life-threatening injuries came when he was thrown head-first into a concrete driveway and repeatedly kicked in the head.
- Updated
A judge has found a Cedar Falls man guilty of sexually abusing a boy over several years.
- Updated
Police are investigating two reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
An early morning fire damaged a Cedar Falls towing company.
Doctors found several bruises on the baby’s face and chest and two fracture ribs that were in the process of healing
- Updated
The state board voted 6-1 Thursday to uphold the decision made by the Hudson Board of Education in May expelling the student for the next year.
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shootout that a judge said was “not unlike the Wild West.”
- Updated
OTTUMWA — Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.
- Updated
Prosecutors said Williams-Rankin shot Groves in the face at the end of a drawn-out argument