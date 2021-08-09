4 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $279,900

This well maintained, two story home features four bedrooms and three baths and is located 10 min from Waterloo. The spacious living room offers great natural light, new wood flooring as well as an electric fireplace. The newer kitchen boasts vast dark oak cabinetry, grand counterspace, a large center island allowing for additional seating and sleek updated appliances! The main level also includes the newly added master suite which features a great walk-in closet and a master bath with a dual vanity and luxurious stand-in shower. Head to the lower level to find one sizable open family room perfect for those cozy movie nights. The upper level is where you will find three large bedrooms with excellent closet space as well as a full bathroom which is accessible from the main hallway and one of the bedrooms. This home also features an attached two car garage, a great back patio, a concrete basketball court and an outdoor jacuzzi area. You will not want to miss this home!!!