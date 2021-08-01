4 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $200,000

Hard to find Black Hawk County acreage on a hard surface road. The house has projects to do, but it has lots of potential. The house features a large kitchen, dining room, living room, bonus room, and half bath on the main floor. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and a full bath. The property provides over three acres, which includes a 2800 sqft steel building, a 2880 sqft pole barn, a grain bin, a concrete silo, and numerous other outbuildings. The possibilities are endless. Call for a showing today..