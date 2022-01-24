4 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $124,500

This four bedroom one and a half bath home features three sets of pocket doors, beautiful original woodwork, hardwood floors, window seats, stained glass windows, a second rear staircase off the kitchen area, an original pass through butler's pantry from kitchen to formal dining room, a half bath off kitchen/parlor, and a main floor laundry room. The walk up attic is partially finished could be large play room or bedroom suite. There is great front porch and a rear deck meant for ice tea and a good book!!! The two stall garage is set back from the drive allowing for a large parking area. Improvements to this home include a newer roof, gutters, central air unit, added insulation, energy saving tilt in style windows, and an energy efficient water heater. This home is within walking distance of the public pool, convenience store, the downtown area, and schools.