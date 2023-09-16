Welcome to your new home filled with contemporary finishes located in a high demand area of Jesup; perfectly situated near the park and, currently under construction, splash pad. This home features an open design kitchen with quartz countertops and large center island, that flows seamlessly into the living room. Custom cabinets with soft close doors and drawers provide abundant storage. The ample cabinet space is complemented by the hidden pantry which allows out of the way storage and is home to the 4 camera security system display. Boasting wide plank flooring and 9 foot ceilings, the main level is finished off with 8 foot passage doors. The split bedroom design with a primary suite on one side, is complete w/ walk in closet, en suite bath with a dual sink vanity an tiled shower. On the other end of the home are 2 bedrooms and full bath. The finished basement offers an additional bedroom with walk in closet, and full bathroom, along with another large living space. Perfect for a home theater or play area. This beautifully designed home with high-end finishes also features a whole-home integrated sound system. Perfect for listening to your favorite music or broadcasting the game throughout the house and back deck. Step out into the newly finished 900 sq ft 3 car garage, and you'll immediately notice the epoxy'd floor, high ceilings and well integrated storage shelving. The garage could be home to your home-based business, or even your golf simulator. This home has something for everyone. Contact your realtor to schedule your showing today.