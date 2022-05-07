4 Bedroom Home in Jesup - $400,000

Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 5/15/2022** Amazing acreage with pond view!! Get away from it all in this spacious, ranch-style home in Jesup, with lots of room to roam outside! Stepping inside you’ll enjoy the open layout living area with soaring, vaulted ceilings, custom seven and a half foot interior doors, huge south facing windows, and tons of space! The kitchen is an incredible area, with great tile flooring, loads of stunning hickory cabinetry, and top-of-the-line appliances! An added space for the dining area, with sliding eight foot door access to the patio, makes this main level hard to beat! The spacious master bedroom comes with dual closets and an ensuite. The master bath offers a separate shower and bathtub, along with a dual, hickory vanity. The possibilities are endless, as this home could offer not only one master suite, but two as the main level was built for an additional master, or the option of a mother-in-law suite! Additionally on this main level, a pantry, an extra full bath, and laundry/storage area are a great touch. The finished lower level has polished concrete flooring and a huge area for a second living space, perfect for family fun or for entertaining a large group. Two great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom, along with great storage space, complete this lower level. Step outside and fall in love! A huge, Trex deck overlooking the breathtaking pond and beautiful landscaping, and plenty of land with tons of trees makes for a fantastic view of gorgeous sunsets and more. Take in the views with some tunes, as a wired sound system will allow for sound to be heard from inside the home, outside on the deck and even in the attached garage. A detached, insulated garage is a perfect addition as well! Also, an additional 2.09 acres are available for purchase adjacent to the property. You will be in awe of everything this fantastic home in Jesup has to offer! Schedule a tour today!