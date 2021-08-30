 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Janesville - $290,000

4 Bedroom Home in Janesville - $290,000

4 Bedroom Home in Janesville - $290,000

You will fall in love the moment you drive into the driveway. The breath taking landscaping greeting you will want you to see more. This brick home sits on .91 acre. 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bath. As you come in from the front door you will feel like home the moment you walk in. The large family room with a cozy brick fireplace, and the brick arch leading into the beautiful kitchen with stunning hickory cabinets, floors, and granite countertops will catch your eye right away. The basement includes a fireplace, family room, Bar, with separate room to play pool! This home has all that you will need to entertain, or relax with the nature all around you. The roof has been replaced in 2018, furnace replaced in 2017. Newer windows throughout. Check it out today! (Seller will be taking with them the fire pit, few rocks from the yard, Greenhouse in back, A few pieces of perennials plants.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News