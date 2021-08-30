4 Bedroom Home in Janesville - $290,000

You will fall in love the moment you drive into the driveway. The breath taking landscaping greeting you will want you to see more. This brick home sits on .91 acre. 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bath. As you come in from the front door you will feel like home the moment you walk in. The large family room with a cozy brick fireplace, and the brick arch leading into the beautiful kitchen with stunning hickory cabinets, floors, and granite countertops will catch your eye right away. The basement includes a fireplace, family room, Bar, with separate room to play pool! This home has all that you will need to entertain, or relax with the nature all around you. The roof has been replaced in 2018, furnace replaced in 2017. Newer windows throughout. Check it out today! (Seller will be taking with them the fire pit, few rocks from the yard, Greenhouse in back, A few pieces of perennials plants.