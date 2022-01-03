Here's your chance to own an amazing acreage in an incredible area and on hard surface roads! Open pastures complete with a horse barn that has water and electricity already set up. When you come up to the beautiful home, you are greeted by an oversized front porch, perfect for you to welcome all your guests. Inside you'll be delighted with the expanding formal dining room, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, and most of all the kitchen that any cook would fall in love with, from the double oven, dovetail, soft-close drawers, and an oversized walk-in pantry, there's nothing more you'll need. This home is perfect for hosting, as it has over 3,900 finished sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, an office that could also be used as a 5th bedroom, 3.5 baths, wet bar, large rec-room, walk out of the basement onto an extended patio area that can seat a mass of people and is overlooked by a large, maintenance-free deck. New steel roof 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
People at the scene said one person was still inside, but the fire was too intense to enter
A former Waterloo man who was found running from a dilapidated elementary school with a teen in 2018 has been arrested on sex abuse charges
A Cedar Falls man has been detained following a shooting that turned into an hours-long standoff with police
WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested after Waterloo police found a gun during a traffic stop.
A Waterloo man donned a disguise when he chopped pollution control devices from Waterloo Community School District vehicles in September, police said.
The fire department has practiced rappelling from the bridge numerous times during training, but this was the first time they have used it in an actual rescue
The Waterloo City Council will consider whether to "release the mortgage" for All-In Grocers, which has faced numerous obstacles and controversy in getting a grocery store constructed along Franklin Avenue, during their meeting Monday.
JESUP – The survival of Iowa’s tiniest twins was nothing short of miraculous. In fact, it earned them a Guinness World Record.
The man jumped out a window and rode off on a bike.
16 households (17 participants in total if including downtown) decorated their yards and humble abodes this year. The winners received 43% of the vote.