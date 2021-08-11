One of a kind! This Braden & Holmes quality built home offers three spacious bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry. Featuring an indoor pool with its own bathroom, a great den with a fireplace, formal spaces, and more, this home is a must-see! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 8/19/2021**
4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The property owner is still deciding whether it’s enough.
- Updated
A kayaker found the body in George Wyth Lake about 10 feet from the north shore
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been found guilty of dropping a Texas man headfirst onto concrete and then stomped on his head.
- Updated
Police are investigating two reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.
Doctors found several bruises on the baby’s face and chest and two fracture ribs that were in the process of healing
- Updated
Prosecutors said Derrius Hollis’ life-threatening injuries came when he was thrown head-first into a concrete driveway and repeatedly kicked in the head.
- Updated
The state board voted 6-1 Thursday to uphold the decision made by the Hudson Board of Education in May expelling the student for the next year.
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shootout that a judge said was “not unlike the Wild West.”
- Updated
Police are investigating a Sunday night carjacking and have recovered the stolen vehicle.
Cassie Beal