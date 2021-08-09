4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $399,900

This custom built two-story is spacious and luxurious living! When you walk in your eye will immediately be caught by beautiful, custom, locally made, maple cabinets. The kitchen offers a large granite island open to the dining and living room, perfect for entertaining. Other main level rooms include a mudroom with builts ins and an office. The second level consists of two bathrooms, laundry room and three bedrooms inlcluding a spacious master suite. When you are ready to relax make your way to the basement to find a large open family room, additional bedroom, bathroom and sauna! As if there are not enough spaces to hang out the oversized, heated garage makes for another great place to enjoy and entertain. This quality built home offers style and space, come see for yourself!