Luxury living at your finger tips. Step into this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home i n Gilbertville. This breath taking home also has a full finished basement, a oversized two stall garage, and a privacy fenced in yard with an above ground pool! It's located within walking distance of the school and a park. Don't miss this breath taking home, schedule your private showing and as your agent about the updates.
4 Bedroom Home in Gilbertville - $300,000
