4 Bedroom Home in Gilbertville - $290,000

Step into this very open concept home in a friendly small town community of Gilbertville. Convenient and right down the road from Casey's and a local restaurant. When you pull into the concrete driveway you will notice the very well maintained landscaping and an additional cemented pad off to t he right for extra parking. A. matching shed in back yard for storage along with a privacy fence in the backyard. Finished garage has lots of space and awesome to have for summer entertaining. Enjoy a barbecue on the patio with taking a cool swim in the refreshing pool with deck and beautiful landscaped yard. Master bedroom has it's own large bath with walk in closet. Nice sized bedroom's and room for an additional 5th bedroom in the basement which has a egress window present. Basement has 2 large rooms that can be used for many purposes and a additional bathroom in basement as well. Lots of storage-closet areas and is so convenient to have main floor laundry. Living room, dining room and kitchen all open, which flows together and has natural light throughou. The sliding glass door leads right out to the patio, the pool, which has a sharp white vinyl fence for privacy. There is a lot more room in this home than you would imagine. Come take a look!!! Must see to appreciate what this beautiful home has to offer!