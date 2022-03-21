4 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $274,900

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY to get a beautiful, 2005-built, SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with almost 3,000 sq.ft., including finished basement. Recently removed flooring after tenant moved out. To get it move-in ready, buyer will need to install new carpet / flooring, add new kitchen appliances, and complete some general handyman tasks . Priced competitively and ideal for an AS-IS CASH BUYER who wants the opportunity to put their own finishing touches on their new home and get an instant return on their equity. NOTE: N 25ft of lot will go with adjacent lot. Lot road frontage is 75ft.