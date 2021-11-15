 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $119,900

Cute, updated 1.5 story home that sits on Over 1/2 acre lot. There's 2 beds and 1 full bath on the main floor along with 2 extra bedrooms up. An open, clean basement has washer/dryer hookups and an extra shower stall. NEWER siding, windows, metal roof, plumbing, drywall, flooring, water heater, kitchen and bathroom. Buy today and MOVE-IN before the new year!

Deere, UAW reach third tentative agreement

Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.

