4 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $119,900

Cute, updated 1.5 story home that sits on Over 1/2 acre lot. There's 2 beds and 1 full bath on the main floor along with 2 extra bedrooms up. An open, clean basement has washer/dryer hookups and an extra shower stall. NEWER siding, windows, metal roof, plumbing, drywall, flooring, water heater, kitchen and bathroom. Buy today and MOVE-IN before the new year!