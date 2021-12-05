4 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $114,900

Recently updated 1.5 story home that sits on OVER 1/2 acre lot. The main floor has 2 bedrooms with new flooring and a full bath. Upstairs there is 2 more recently updated bedrooms. Create an extra living area or bedroom in the wide open basement. It also has washer/dryer hookups and an extra shower stall. Tons of updates already done for you. There's NEWER siding, windows, metal roof, plumbing, drywall, flooring, water heater, updated kitchen and an updated bathroom. Did I mention this home sits on OVER 1/2 ACRE? Plenty of room to build your dream garage!