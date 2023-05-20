Welcome to this sprawling "like new" build, in Elk Run Heights. This Roosevelt floor plan was built in 2017 with all of the bells and whistles--this includes a double deep third stall garage complete with drain, over a half acre lot, speaker system with multiple device bluetooth hook-up throughout the home, a true master en-suite, gym space with rubber floor and glass pane doors, large patio space, 12x12 shed, enormous black chain-linked fenced in yard, and much much more! You have to come see this amazing property for yourself. This one is NOT going to last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Elk Run Heights - $505,000
