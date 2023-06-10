Welcome to this sprawling "like new" build, in Elk Run Heights. This Roosevelt floor plan was built in 2017 with all of the bells and whistles--this includes a double deep third stall garage complete with drain, over a half acre lot, speaker system with multiple device bluetooth hook-up throughout the home, a true master en-suite, gym space with rubber floor and glass pane doors, large patio space, 12x12 shed, enormous black chain-linked fenced in yard, and much much more! You have to come see this amazing property for yourself. This one is NOT going to last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Elk Run Heights - $479,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
She almost disposed of a $100,000-winning lottery ticket by mistake.
The festival will begin Thursday night and continue through early evening next Sunday. For the first time in recent years, the city's celebrat…
The Wells Fargo Bank, located at 191 W. Fifth St., will close at noon on Wednesday.
Family members and associates are remembering her after she died Tuesday at 89.
She allegedly told investigators the victim repeatedly stabbed herself in the neck and started to strangle herself with a cell phone cord.