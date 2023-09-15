THE MOST WELL KEPT ACREAGE ON THE MARKET AND ONLY 3/4 MILES OF GRAVEL OFF HWY 21!!!! This acreage offers an, updated 4-bedroom home with wonderful out buildings. The main floor offers an enclosed front porch, an eat in kitchen, updated countertop and matching back splash, convection oven, built in microwave and refrigerator included. There is a formal dining room, living room, 1/2 bath, main floor bedroom and a large family room (440 sq ft) with a gas fireplace. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, a new bathroom with a walk-in shower and large linen closet. The basement has washer and dryer hookups, storage galore, a storm room plus inside and outside stairs for easy access. This home has had numerous updates to list a few, all new windows 2021-2022, many have blinds in the window so no dusting, new furnace, central air and water heater. The flooring are a nice neutral carpeting and wood floors. There is a nice entry patio and landscaping all around the acreage. Many nice trees, to include a Jonathan and Red Delicious. There are 2 nice windbreaks also and many nice trees. Now for the buildings 1) 48 x 60 (2880 sq ft) building all cemented, insulated garage door and opener plus a walk-through door. 2) Garage 22 x 26, double garage doors also with openers and storage up above. 3) 54 x 80 (4320 sq ft) plus addition of 54 x 40 (2160) large machine shed, with insulated doors and opener. 4) Machine or Utility building 30 x 104 (3120 sq ft) with 4 doors all on openers and one area is cemented for workshop. This is where there is a large whole acreage generator that if you lose power, it automatically takes over. There are 6 grain bins (14,859 bu, 3035 bu, 7054 bu, 9405 bu, 3468 bu ,14859 bu) either use them or rent them out for extra income. There is also a small utility shed and separate driveway to bin site. Sellers are installing new septic system prior to closing and they have rural water. this acreage is only 3/4 of gravel off 21. Look for signs and call for your private tour today!