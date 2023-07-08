Grand Offering!!! Located in the Fox Ridge Addition we are offering this spectacular quality 2016 built ranch style home. Over 4200 square ft. spread out over 2 floors with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. Mani level offers an open floor concept wit vaulted ceilings and hardwood plank flooring. Living room with gas fireplace and stone surround and room for the TV above the fireplace. Kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry and bar top area with plenty of room for the bar stools. Dining area just off of the kitchen with french door opening up to the deck. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms each with their own private baths. Den/Home Office plus main floor laundry area. Lower level family room with custom bar area, tall ceilings, 3/4 bath, workout room, 4th bedroom and good storage area. Now for all the extra's!!! Geothermal, ice block foundation, garage is over 1600 sq. ft. with one side that is 50ft deep, additional storage area, dog run with access to the garage, large composite deck and concrete patio area. These are just a few of the many reasons you should consider this for your next home!!!