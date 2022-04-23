 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $415,000

  2022-04-23
Quality surrounds you in this beautiful newer home with great countryside views, room to roam and a fresh modern design. You will love the contemporary kitchen with top of the line appliances,quartz countertops and white cabinetry. The main level also features a master bedroom with private bath and a walk in closet. Finishing off the main floor is another spacious bedroom and full bath. The lower level is packed with possibilities for a second living area and multiple bedrooms-framed and insulated..just needs sheetrock and drywall. Stepping outside, in addition to the attached three stall garage, the detached 4th garage is the perfect place to set up shop and is fully insulated, heated and cooled. The custom shed in the backyard is also a great outdoor storage space. You will appreciate the landscaping and the irrigation system. This fantastic home will not last long! Schedule a tour today!

