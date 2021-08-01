4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $302,900

Same owner for 50+ years! Best of both worlds here, this country home nestled back in the trees is just minutes from town. 4 BDR/2BTH with a 40X72 machine Shed and 2 other multi-use out buildings. You'll love the feel of this farmstead and really like the price! Combine this new 4.1+/- with the 4.5 Acre parcel to the front(2035 270th) for an unbeatable homestead! Exact acres and closing subject to final platting. Call for details & pricing on combined sale.